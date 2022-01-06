Skip to Content
Lightning star Kucherov returns from lower-body injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup against Calgary after missing 32 games with a lower-body injury that required surgery. Kucherov got hurt chasing a puck during the third period Oct. 16 at Washington. The high-scoring forward appeared to be injured in the groin-abdominal area. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos did not participate in the morning skate due to an undisclosed issue but played against the Flames.

