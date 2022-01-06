Rafael Nadal wins opening match; Naomi Osaka also advances

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal began fine-tuning his quest for a 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ricardas Berankis in a warm-up tournament at Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open. Nadal is recovering from the coronavirus. He showed no signs of sluggishness on Rod Laver Arena but he was broken early in the second set and again when he served for the match. Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.