Riddick happy at ESPN, yet still has goal of running a team

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Louis Riddick realizes he is in a favorable position. He is an analyst on the NFL’s most iconic television package with ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and still has hopes of running a franchise as a general manager. But with the offseason starting for many teams Monday, it’s unclear if this will be the year he returns to a front-office role. Riddick interviewed for multiple openings last year. He thinks the league office and Fritz Pollard Alliance are doing everything to get minority candidates in a position to be considered, but they can only go so far.