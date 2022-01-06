Sharks end two-game skid with 3-2 win over Sabres

By Jonah Bronstein

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose in the third game of a four-game trip. The Sharks had a strong defensive game after giving up a total of 14 goals in consecutive losses and 28 in five games. Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who fell to 2-8-4 over their last 14 games. Buffalo has lost six straight at home. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.