Alabama, Georgia receive warm welcome in frigid Indianapolis

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Nick Saban led Alabama off the team plane and into a cold reality. The Crimson Tide will either return home from frigid Indianapolis with another national championship — or as this season’s national runner-up. Saban’s team arrived shortly after dusk Friday. Georgia was scheduled to land about 90 minutes later and in two waves with temperatures hovering in the teens. The two SEC powers will square off Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.