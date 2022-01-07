Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:47 PM

Anisimova advances to WTA tournament final in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Amanda Anisimova has advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina in the WTA’s Summer Set 2 event at Rod Laver Arena. Anisimova will play either fellow American Ann Li  or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. In other semifinal play at the Summer Set 1 event, also in Melbourne, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep took on Zheng Qinwen. Top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was scheduled to play her night semifinal at the Adelaide International against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content