Former Texas QB Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson in transferring to Nebraska. Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021 and passed for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns. He started the season as a backup but took over the offense after two games. Texas finished 5-7. Nebraska finished 3-9 in 2021 and quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State. Thompson’s six touchdowns passes in an overtime loss to Kansas tied a Texas school record. He also had a mid-season thumb injury that appeared to affect his throwing in several games.