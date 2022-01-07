‘I can feel it’: Djokovic sends thanks for the support

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

Novak Djokovic is spending one of his important religious holidays in an Australian detention hotel working on his challenge against deportation regardless of who made an error on the visa or the vaccination waiver or whatever. Attention is moving away from Djokovic’s vaccination status and onto questions about how the nine-time Australian Open champion could have wound up in this situation. This year’s tournament starts on Jan. 17. The Australian Border Force says one other person connected to the Australian Open has voluntarily left the country and one has had their visa canceled.