Jamie Vardy out until March amid Leicester injury woes

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester says striker Jamie Vardy’s hamstring injury will keep him out for up to two more months. The team’s leading scorer this season was injured in a 1-0 win over Liverpool last week and was initially expected to return this month. But manager Brendan Rodgers says it will be “into March for Jamie.” The news is worse for center-back Jonny Evans who needed surgery on his injured hamstring. The Northern Ireland international will be sidelined until April. Vardy’s absence leaves Leicester with a striker shortage as Patson Daka is still recovering from an injury and Kelechi Iheanacho is with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.