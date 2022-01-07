Man City player Mendy released on bail while awaiting trial

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been released from prison on bail ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest. Mendy remains suspended by City and has been in custody for 134 days, since first being arrested and charged in August last year. The France World Cup winner was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court. Mendy is accused of eight offenses against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.