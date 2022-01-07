Rutgers hires Joe Harasymiak as defensive coordinator

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers hired Joe Harasymiak as defensive coordinator Friday. The 35-year-old New Jersey native spent the last two seasons at at fellow Big Ten member Minnesota as its co-defensive coordinator. Harasymiak replaces Robb Smith, who was not brought back after two seasons. Harasymiak initially joined Minnesota for the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl win over Georgia Tech. He coaches safties in 2019, mentoring Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Chris Williamson. Harasymiak coached at Maine from 2011-18, spending the final three seasons as the head coach. He guided the Black Bears to a 20-15 overall record and a 15-9 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association.