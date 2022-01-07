Sandy Brondello hired as New York Liberty coach

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have hired Sandy Brondello as their new coach. Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals this year, and then parted ways with the team in the offseason. She had a 150-108 record in eight seasons with Phoenix, making the playoffs every year. She replaces Walt Hopkins, who left the Liberty last month after helping the team reach the playoffs. New York lost to Brondello’s Mercury in the first round on a last-second shot.