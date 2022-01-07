Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

By STEVE McMORRAN

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No.1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. It’s not clear what caused the reversal, but the news of Djokovic’s exemption led to an outcry that the star was receiving special treatment. But some say the athlete is now being made a scapegoat.