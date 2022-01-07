Top-ranked Novak Djokovic spends religious day in detention

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

Novak Djokovic is spending one of his important religious holidays in an Australian detention hotel working on his challenge against deportation regardless of who made an error on the visa or the vaccination waiver or whatever. Attention is moving away from Djokovic’s vaccination status and onto questions about how the nine-time Australian Open champion could have wound up in this situation. No man has won more Australian Open titles than he has. This year’s tournament starts on Jan. 17. The top-ranked Serb has been getting plenty of support. That now includes some people who have been critical of Djokovic in the past.