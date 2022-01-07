Virus and VAR: Things to know about soccer’s African Cup

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

The threat of the resurgent coronavirus will hang heavily over the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament when it opens on Sunday in Cameroon. Only fans who are fully vaccinated and can show proof of a negative virus test will be allowed into any of the six stadiums in five host cities to watch games. The video review system will be used for all games at the tournament for the first time. It was used starting with the quarterfinals at the last African Cup. Algeria is the defending champion and hasn’t lost a game since 2018.