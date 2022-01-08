Allen spurs New Mexico State past UT Rio Grande Valley 85-73

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Teddy Allen had 19 points — to lead five players in double figures — and 11 rebounds as New Mexico State won its eighth straight game with an 85-73 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley in Western Athletic Conference play. Will McNair Jr. added 17 points for the Aggies (13-2, 2-0). Jabari Rice chipped in with 14 points, Johnny McCants scored 13 and Mike Peake tossed in 10. Xavier Johnson tied a season high with 20 points for the Vaqueros (5-10, 0-3).