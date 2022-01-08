Benzema, Vinícius net braces in Madrid rout; Barcelona draws

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior have each scored a brace of goals to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory over Valencia. Benzema’s double gave him 301 career goals for Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had missed Vinícius verve last weekend in a shock loss to Getafe when he sat out the first of two games after testing positive for COVID-19. Madrid leads the lead by eight points over second-place Sevilla. Ten-man Barcelona conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 after Dani Alves set up the opener in his first Spanish league match since returning to the club. Last-place Levante got its first win of the season after beating Mallorca 2-0.