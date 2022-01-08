Brown’s first triple-double leads Celtics over Knicks, 99-75

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 99-75. Josh Richardson had 17 points and Robert Williams finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Celtics, who split the home-and-home series after the Knicks rallied from 25 points down on Thursday in New York. Boston lost 108-105 on a 3-pointer banked in by RJ Barrett at the buzzer. The Celtics fell behind early Saturday, but built a big lead with a dominant third quarter and didn’t let this one get away.