Cain-Gribble and LeDuc top Calalang and Johnson in pairs

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc laid down a dazzling pairs program that Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson were unable to match Saturday night. That gave Cain-Gribble and LeDuc the title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and almost certainly one of the two spots at next month’s Olympics. Unlike the other disciplines at the Beijing Games, the Americans only qualified just two spots in pairs. One of them is expected to go to Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who are petitioning for a spot after the favorites were forced to withdraw from the national championships when he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.