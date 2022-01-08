Carlton scores 22, No. 12 Houston beats Wichita St 76-66

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Carlton had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 12 Houston beat Wichita State 76-66. Carlton, who scored a career-high 30 points on Wednesday in a victory at South Florida, helped Houston win its sixth in a row. The Cougars improved to 14-2 with their 34th straight home win. Taze Moore scored 17 points and Fabian White Jr. added 15 for Houston. Tyson Etienne scored 11 points and Dexter Dennis had 10 for the Shockers, who are 9-5.