Chen back on game, soars to short program win at nationals

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins, including two massive quads, Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020. That was too high, above the ice and on the judges’ sheets, for Vincent Zhou. Chen’s main competition was excellent, appearing relaxed and confident throughout his program while nailing the same quad lutz-triple toe loop that Chen did for a score of 112.78. That also was a personal best.