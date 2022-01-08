Chock and Bates top Hubbell and Donohue for US title

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates answered a passionate, near-flawless performance by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue with a mesmerizing, out-of-this-world show of their own Saturday night to win their third ice dance title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chock and Bates danced their way through a medley by French electronic duo Daft Punk to earn a career-best 227.37 points and a standing ovation. It was enough to hold off Hubbell and Donohue, the defending champions, who had a career-best 225.59 of their own. Katilin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker put together a sizzling performance of their own in the free dance, leaping over Caroline Green and Michael Parsons into third place and likely giving them the third slot on the U.S. team for Beijing.