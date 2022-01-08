Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern’s Bundesliga lead

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has fought back from two goals down after a lackluster start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and return some element of excitement to the Bundesliga title race. Mahmoud Dahoud’s 89th-minute winner after Jude Bellingham equalized in the 86th has moved Dortmund six points behind Bayern Munich following the league leader’s 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday. Leipzig overcame a host of coronavirus infections to beat 10-man Mainz 4-1, while Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen dropped points after leading.