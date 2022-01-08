Flipping out: UGa QB Bennett goes old school with phone

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett went old school with his smart phone. Determined to block out any distractions, Bennett purchased a flip device this past summer. Like the one your technologically challenged grandparents might own. Bennett found that it served his purpose, too. He feels like not having a smart phone allowed him to block out all distractions this season, especially on social media. Bennett uses his laptop and tablet to check email, which has worked out just fine. There is one drawback, however. He has to carry a notepad to take notes. His flip phone doesn’t have Notes app.