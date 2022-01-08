Heat ride hot shooting to 123-100 win over the Suns

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler Herro scored a season-high 33 points, Duncan Robinson also had a season high with 27 and the short-handed Miami Heat rode some hot shooting to a 123-100 win over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. The Heat shot 50% from 3-point range, tying a franchise record with 22 makes on 44 attempts from behind the arc. The 6-foot-7 Robinson had a particularly good night, making eight 3s on 16 attempts, including a pair in the fourth quarter that turned back a short-lived Suns rally. Herro had a stellar all-around game, making 12 of 20 shots, including three 3-pointers.