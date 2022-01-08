Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:30 PM

Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian. Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists. Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content