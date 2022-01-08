Skip to Content
NBA fines Randle $25,000 for ‘egregious’ use of profanity

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews. The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics. That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in press conferences and media interviews. 

