Newcastle humiliated by 3rd-tier Cambridge in FA Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

At least Newcastle’s fight to stay in the English Premier League won’t be hampered by a deep run in the FA Cup. In further embarrassment for a club with the world’s richest owners, Saudi-controlled Newcastle was beaten by third-tier Cambridge United 1-0 in the biggest shock in the third round of the FA Cup. In another, Burnley was beaten by second-tier Huddersfield 2-1. Crystal Palace survived a scare by rallying to beat second-tier Millwall 2-1. Leicester began its title defense with a 4-1 win over Watford, which is managed by Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri led Leicester to an unlikely Premier League title in 2016.