Odermatt wins for Swiss in classic World Cup giant slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marco Odermatt has extended his dominant season in World Cup giant slalom by winning at Adelboden. Switzerland’s new ski star gave his Alpine home nation its first win in 14 years in its classic home race. Odermatt was at the limit of his balance skiing down the steep final slope. He hung on to his first-run lead to finish 0.48 seconds faster than Manuel Feller. Feller soared from fifth place in the morning with the fastest second run. Alexis Pinturault was 0.54 back in third. Defending champion Pinturault conceded more points to World Cup leader Odermatt in the overall standings.