Petersen sharp in return to net, Kings blank Red Wings 4-0

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cal Petersen stopped all 21 shots he faced in his first start in more than a month, Phillip Danault and Drew Doughty scored in the first period, and the Los Angeles Kings rolled to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Adrian Kempe scored short-handed, Trevor Moore added an empty-net goal and the Kings won for the third time in four games. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 40 shots for the Red Wings, who have lost four in a row on the road. Petersen was rarely challenged in his first game since a Dec. 6 loss at Vancouver. He posted his second career shutout.