TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jayden Saddler had 14 points to lead five Southern players in double figures as the Jaguars topped Florida A&M 80-66. Brion Whitley and Isaiah Rollins added 12 points apiece for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons and J’Quan Ewing chipped in 10 points each. MJ Randolph led the Rattlers with 30 points and six rebounds.