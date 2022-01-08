Swedish skier Hector dominates GS; Shiffrin finishes 7th

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector dominated a women’s World Cup giant slalom and overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs as she extended her first-run lead to a huge .96 seconds over runner-up Tessa Worley. World Cup GS champion Marta Bassino placed third. Shiffrin improved from 14th after the opening run to seventh. Hector now leads the American by 46 points in the GS season standings. Shiffrin stretched her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 135 points from Petra Vlhova.