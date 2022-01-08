Two roads: Young, Bennett take different paths to CFP stage

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alabama’s Bryce Young seemed destined to become a Heisman Trophy winner since middle school. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett appeared better suited to play in the Sun Belt than the Southeastern Conference —- even when he returned to Georgia as a scholarship player in 2020. On Monday night, the former five-star and the former walk-on arrive at the same destination when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game. While their experiences have been vastly different, Bennett and Young share at least two obvious traits. Both are undersized, listed at 5-foot-11 and under 200 pounds. More importantly, they are both confident that they are exactly where they are meant to be.