Arsenal loses to 2nd-tier Forest in FA Cup shock

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Arsenal has failed to transfer its improved Premier League form to the FA Cup in losing 1-0 to second-tier Nottingham Forest in the second big shock of the third round. Arsenal conceded an 83rd-minute goal at the City Ground and became the highest-ranked casualty at the stage of the competition that sees Premier League teams enter the draw. The FA Cup has served up some surprises at the third-round stage, no bigger than Newcastle losing at home to third-tier Cambridge United on Saturday. There looked to be the possibility of two more shocks earlier in Sunday’s early games with Tottenham and Liverpool falling behind at home to third-tier opponents only to avoid embarrassment.