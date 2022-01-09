Arsenal out of FA Cup, Liverpool and Tottenham avoid upsets
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Arsenal has failed to transfer its improved Premier League form to the FA Cup in losing 1-0 to second-tier Nottingham Forest in the second big shock of the third round. Arsenal conceded an 83rd-minute goal at the City Ground and became the highest-ranked casualty at the stage of the competition that sees Premier League teams enter the draw. The FA Cup has served up some surprises at the third-round stage, no bigger than Newcastle losing at home to third-tier Cambridge United on Saturday. There looked to be the possibility of two more shocks in Sunday’s early games with Tottenham and Liverpool falling behind at home to third-tier opponents only to avoid embarrassment.