Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy positive for virus at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is among a new group of Senegal players to test positive for the coronavirus at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The Senegal soccer federation says Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou returned positive results on Saturday in mandatory testing 48 hours ahead of Senegal’s opening game. Senegal is one of the title favorites and starts its tournament against Zimbabwe on Monday. Many of the 24 teams preparing to play in the month-long African Cup have had virus cases in their squads. The tournament starts on Sunday when host Cameroon plays Burkina Faso.