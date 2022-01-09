Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. declares for NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is giving up his final season of college to enter the NFL draft. Booth announced his decision on social media on Sunday night. The 6-foot, 200-pound junior from Dacula, Georgia thanked Clemson’s coaches, teammates and fans. He said he will not forget who he is or who made him. Booth is considered among the top cornerback prospects in this spring’s draft class and has been projected as a first-round selection in several mock drafts.