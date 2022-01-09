Cologne beats virus-hit Hertha 3-1 to move 6th in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Jan Thielmann has scored in injury time to help Cologne move to sixth in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin. Anthony Modeste and former Hertha player Ondrej Duda also scored as Cologne won its third straight league game to move ahead of Union Berlin on goal difference. Hertha had to contend with coronavirus infections during the week. Santiago Ascacibar and Lucas Tousart recovered in time to play but coach Tayfun Korkut was without defender Dedryck Boyata and forward Ishak Belfodil. Bochum hosts Wolfsburg later Sunday.