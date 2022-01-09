Depleted Sevilla edges Getafe to stay close to leader Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla is not slowing down in its fight to win the Spanish league for the first time in nearly 80 years. Sevilla’s depleted squad found a way to beat Getafe 1-0 to maintain its momentum and stay close to leader Real Madrid. Rafa Mir scored the winner in the first half to move Sevilla within five points of Madrid with a game in hand. Atlético Madrid’s hopes of repeating as champion took another hit on Sunday when it couldn’t manage more than a 2-2 draw at Villarreal despite Ángel Correa’s beautiful goal from near the midfield line.