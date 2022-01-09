Feller, Gstrein tie for lead in tight World Cup slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Teammates Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein are tied for the lead in the first run of a tightly contested slalom in Alpine skiing’s World Cup. The race opened up when three pre-race favorites failed to finish. The Austrian leaders are 0.05 seconds faster than Luca Aerni. Henrik Kristoffersen was fourth with only 0.09 to make up in the second run. Gstrein and Aerni are both chasing a first World Cup win. Winners of the past two slaloms skied out. World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag slid out near the end and Clement Noël went out early in his run.