Five Hoosiers in double figures in win over Gophers 63-60

Five Hoosiers in double figures in win over Gophers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota 73-60. With a Minnesota defense concentrating on Jackson-Davis, who averages just under 20 points a game, the Hoosiers responded with five players scoring in double figures including Xavier Johnson with 14 points, Rob Phinisee 13, Parker Stewart 12 and Race Thompson 10. Still, Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career. Jamison Battle scored 19 points, Payton Willis 18 and E.J. Stephens 12 for the Gophers.

