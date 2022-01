TOWSON, Md. — Cam Holden had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers narrowly defeated Northeastern 70-67. Charles Thompson added 13 points for the Tigers. Juwan Gray chipped in 12, Nicolas Timberlake scored 10 and Jason Gibson had 10. Nikola Djogo led the Huskies with 17 points.