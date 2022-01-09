Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Host Cameroon has come from behind with two penalties in the space of eight minutes to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations. Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties to complete a comeback that left home fans sighing with relief. Cameroon had waited out a three-year delay to host this African Cup after being stripped of the 2019 tournament and then seeing its 2021 hosting delayed a year because of the pandemic. It seemed the wait wouldn’t be worth it when Gustavo Sangaré volleyed Burkina Faso into the lead in the 24th minute at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.