Jags clown Colts 26-11, potentially keep Indy from playoffs

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot by losing at Jacksonville 26-11 in the clown game. It was their seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz turned the ball over twice leading to 10 points and Indy did little to stop the woeful Jaguars. The Colts looked more like the ones who should have been decked out in giant bow ties, face paint and colorful wigs and suspenders.