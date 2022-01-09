Kuzma’s 22 boards lift Wizards over Magic 102-100

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 102-100. Washington snapped a two-game skid and beat Orlando for a second time this season. The Wizards trailed 71-67 after three quarters but improved to 6-18 when behind entering the fourth. Washington outscored the Magic 29-15 during a seven-minute stretch in the final period to regain control. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 of his 14 points and hit both of his 3-pointers in the second half for Washington.