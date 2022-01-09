More frustration for Mourinho as Roma wastes lead over Juve

By DANIELLA MATAR and ANDREW DAMPF

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Juventus came back from two goals down for a 4-3 win at Roma in the Italian league. Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio completed the comeback for Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a late penalty from Lorenzo Pellegrini. Zlatan Ibrahimović matched a mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Theo Hernández scored twice as depleted AC Milan won 3-0 at 10-man Venezia to move top of Serie A. It was the 80th team Ibrahimović has scored against in the top five European leagues. Ibrahimović and Ronaldo are the only players to reach that milestone since 2000.