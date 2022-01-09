No. 5 NC State holds off Miami 76-64, moves to 5-0 in ACC

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 19 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 and No. 5 N.C. State remained atop the Atlantic Coast Conference by holding off Miami 76-64 on Sunday. Kayla Jones added 11 points and six assists for the Wolfpack (14-2, 5-0), who only led by three early in the fourth quarter before pulling away. Kelsey Marshall scored 17 points for Miami (7-5, 0-2). Ja’Leah Williams scored 15 and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 12 for the Hurricanes, who have now lost 17 consecutive games against ranked opponents.