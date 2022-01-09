Powell, Vaughn, Murray lead Rider past Marist 79-75

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Allen Powell had 15 points to lead five Rider players in double figures as the Broncs defeated Marist 79-75 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play. Dimencio Vaughn — who sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range — finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncs (5-8, 1-2). Dwight Murray, Jr. made two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to preserve the win, adding 14 points, 11 assists and six boards. Ricardo Wright had 14 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-7, 2-3).