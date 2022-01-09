PSG grabs late 1-1 draw at Lyon, second-place Nice wins 3-0

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late equalizer from substitute Thilo Kehrer to grab a 1-1 draw at an inspired Lyon in the French league. Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta scored in the eighth minute as Lyon took control but Kehrer hit a scuffed shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 76th that bounced over goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. Second-place Nice overcame an early sending off to add two more goals in a 3-0 win at Brest. Coach Philippe Clement’s first game in charge of Monaco ended in a 0-0 draw at Nantes.