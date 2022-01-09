Roethlisberger, Steelers in playoffs after OT win

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement a little longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. Then they had to sweat out a dramatic night game between the Chargers and Raiders. Any result other than a tie would put Pittsburgh in the postseason, but those two teams were indeed deadlocked until Las Vegas kicked a field goal at the end of overtime to win 35-32. Now Pittsburgh plays at Kansas City next weekend to open the playoffs.